Coulter-Nile ‘fired up’ to prove WA wrong

A "fired up" Nathan Coulter-Nile is looking for an opportunity in this season's Marsh One-Day Cup to prove Western Australia wrong after they opted not to renew the right-arm quick's contract.

Coulter-Nile, the team's leading wicket-taker in their victorious campaign last season, said that while he understood WA were making changes in a bid to end a 21-year Sheffield Shield title drought he did not agree with the decision.