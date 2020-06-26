AAP Other sport

Coulter-Nile ‘fired up’ to prove WA wrong

By AAP Newswire

WA cricketer Nathan Coulter-Nile - AAP

1 of 1

A "fired up" Nathan Coulter-Nile is looking for an opportunity in this season's Marsh One-Day Cup to prove Western Australia wrong after they opted not to renew the right-arm quick's contract.

Coulter-Nile, the team's leading wicket-taker in their victorious campaign last season, said that while he understood WA were making changes in a bid to end a 21-year Sheffield Shield title drought he did not agree with the decision.

"I'd love to face WA, I'd definitely be fired up for it," the 32-year-old told the Cricket Australia website.

"I know the boys had nothing to do with the decision, and a few of them openly said they were disappointed with it, but any chance I get to prove the decision-makers wrong, I'd definitely take that opportunity.

"I understand where they're coming from. They want to win a Shield title and that's the way they thought they needed to go do it," he said.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton fruit pickers sentenced following death of Umit Bolat

Two Shepparton fruit pickers have been sentenced to jail following the death of Tatura man Umit Bolat in 2018.

Shepparton News
News

Jamaine Baksh wanted on warrant

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Shepparton man Jamaine Baksh. Two warrants have been issued for the 27-year-old’s arrest in relation to driving and pursuit related matters. Baksh is about 180cm tall with a medium build...

Shepparton News
News

Winton races back into July Supercars action

Supercars Australia will stage the event without crowds but fans will get the chance to watch the races on Fox Sports or highlights on Network 10

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Marnus Labuschagne extends Glamorgan deal

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne has extended his contract with British side Glamorgan until the end of the 2022 season.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Date dilemma for men’s, women’s World Cups

Cricket bosses are mulling how best to rejig the schedule, with delaying the men’s T20 World Cup likely to have a knock-on effect on the women’s ODI World Cup.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Coulter-Nile, Tye miss out on WA contract

WA coach Adam Voges has made the tough decision to overlook Nathan Coulter-Nile and AJ Tye for central contracts with the Warriors.

AAP Newswire