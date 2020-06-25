AAP Other sport

Zampa, Tremain join NSW cricket

By AAP Newswire

Chris Tremain - AAP

NSW have lured paceman Chris Tremain and legspinner Adam Zampa from state-cricket rivals.

Tremain is departing Victoria while Zampa has left South Australia to join the Blues, with both moves confirmed by NSW Cricket on Thursday.

The Dubbo-born Tremain, who was Victoria's Sheffield Shield player of the year in 2017-18, returns to his native NSW after a six-year stint in Victoria.

Zampa made his first-class debut for NSW in 2012, the same year as Tremain, before shifting to the Redbacks for the 2013/14 season.

The Blues have also awarded promising Australian Under 19 legspinner Tanveer Sangha a rookie contract.

