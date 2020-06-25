AAP Other sport

No positive tests from England Covid camp

England's 30-man training group has returned no positives tests for Covid-19 for the upcoming three-match series against the West Indies.

The ECB said in a statement tests were conducted from June 3-23 on players and match officials plus ECB, venue, hotel and support staff, with all of them negative.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been delayed in joining the squad after he had a precautionary test for COVID-19 when a member of his household felt unwell last weekend.

The result of that test is expected to be announced on Thursday.

The first Test match is scheduled to begin in Southampton on July 8 without spectators followed by games in Manchester.

England will then host Pakistan in Three Tests and three Twenty20 internationals starting on July 30.

However, doubts remain over whether the tour can go ahead after the Pakistan Cricket Board said 10 of their players tested positive for the virus.

