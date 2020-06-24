AAP Other sport

Green's ban over, bowling action cleared

By AAP Newswire

Chris Green - AAP

Chris Green is free to resume bowling in the Big Bash League and other competitions after his action passed all biomechanical tests.

Cricket Australia suspended Green, who signed a record six-year deal with Sydney Thunder in 2019, from bowling during the recent BBL season because of an illegal action.

The setback cast doubt on the offspinner's participation in this year's Indian Premier League.

But Green is now on track to take part in his maiden IPL, assuming the postponed Twenty20 extravaganza is staged later this year as is widely expected.

The 26-year-old's action was re-tested last week at CA's training centre in Brisbane, where his offbreak and faster ball were both delivered below the allowable 15 degrees of elbow extension.

"To have to sit on the sidelines and not be able to play or help the team was really difficult," Green said in a statement.

"I am very grateful for all the support from the Thunder and Cricket NSW coaches.

"I feel like I'm in peak physical condition, my batting is going really well and now I'm really excited to get back bowling competitively again.

"I just can't wait to play again. I'm so excited to get back out on the field and repay the faith that has been shown in me."

