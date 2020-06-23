AAP Other sport

Paine goes in to bat for axed CEO Roberts

By AAP Newswire

Tim Paine - AAP

1 of 1

Tim Paine is saddened and disappointed to see Kevin Roberts depart Cricket Australia, rejecting suggestions of a poor relationship with players by the ousted chief executive.

Roberts enjoyed little public support in recent months as he mapped out a contentious cost-cutting path through the COVID-19 pandemic which upset staff, state associations and the players' union.

There was little praise forthcoming for Roberts, outside plaudits from CA chairman Earl Eddings and interim replacement Nick Hockley, when he was axed last week by CA's board.

The Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA), having thanked and congratulated James Sutherland on his resignation as CEO in 2018, has been notably mute.

But while Roberts' relationship with the ACA strained to breaking point a long time ago, the same can't be said of his dealings with senior players according to Paine.

The Test skipper was among Roberts' friends and former colleagues to make contact after the former NSW batsman's dismissal.

"It was obviously very disappointing. I've got to know Kevin really well on a personal note," Paine told reporters on Tuesday.

"He's been great support to me in my time as captain.

"I'm certainly sad to see him go. I've spoken to him and let him know that.

"The support that he gave me behind the scenes was brilliant and I couldn't thank him enough for that."

Paine has also thrown his support behind Eddings' board which, like Roberts, has copped criticism for its handling of recent months.

"These are just people trying to do their best. I think sometimes we need to remember that, things get a bit personal and we like to attack people," he said.

Paine added his team would adapt to whatever cost-cutting measures were in place, even if that included an end to the tradition of having a selector on deck for every tour.

Roberts and Paine worked tirelessly to rebuild CA and the team's culture in the aftermath of the Cape Town cheating scandal, notably overseeing the successful reintegration of suspended superstars Steve Smith and David Warner.

Roberts' conduct during the 2017 pay dispute infuriated some stars, most notably when he released an explanatory video clip directed at players during the Champions Trophy tournament.

But Paine rubbished reports that Roberts had a poor relationship with players.

"Kevin was well liked and well respected among our playing group. I think it was important to let him know that. I was disappointed with some of the reporting of that," the wicketkeeper said.

"There were some areas where he was doing a terrific job.

"It was a very difficult time to be administering any sport."

Paine also disputed whether the ACA, CA and players had been "fighting" about pay in 2020-21.

"When things like this happen, there's a negotiation and it doesn't mean that it's all bad blood - that the players hate CA and CA hate the players, and the ACA don't like this and that," he said.

"It will get done at some stage."

Latest articles

News

Information sought following $3000 theft in Shepparton

Shepparton police are hoping to identify an unknown male following the theft of around $3000 worth of items from a shed in Shepparton. Police confirmed the shed, located at the rear of a vacant property in Hicken Cres, housed the belongings of...

Shepparton News
News

SAM over halfway done, art to be moved in September

The new Shepparton Art Museum will need one important feature and it will cost a little under $260 000 to move it. Greater Shepparton City Council says about 4000 separate art works will be relocated from the old Welsford St site to their new...

James Bennett
News

Cobram business ransacked on weekend

--------------------------------------------

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Marnus Labuschagne extends Glamorgan deal

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne has extended his contract with British side Glamorgan until the end of the 2022 season.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Cricket lucky with COVID timing: CA boss

Nick Hockley, the first Englishman to act as Cricket Australia CEO, is optimistic about the summer ahead as he seeks to reunite the sport’s fractured community.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Date dilemma for men’s, women’s World Cups

Cricket bosses are mulling how best to rejig the schedule, with delaying the men’s T20 World Cup likely to have a knock-on effect on the women’s ODI World Cup.

AAP Newswire