Coulter-Nile, Tye miss out on WA contract

Nathan Coulter-Nile and AJ Tye have missed out on a contract with Western Australia for the upcoming domestic cricket season.

Coulter-Nile was told earlier this year that he wouldn't receive a contract renewal after he decided to focus his attention on white-ball cricket.

The 32-year-old, who plays for Melbourne Stars in the BBL, is set to explore the market in a bid to play 50-over cricket with a different state.

Coulter-Nile hasn't played a Sheffield Shield match since 2017 due to a series of injuries and WA didn't want to hand him a new contract solely for the 50-over season.

Tye's omission from WA's central contract list was a big surprise but he is still in coach Adam Voges' plans and is a chance to earn an upgrade to the main list at a later date.

The 33-year-old has played 26 T20s and seven ODIs for Australia but he hasn't played a first-class match since February 2018.

Paceman Simon Mackin and Matthew Spoors were others to miss out on a WA contract.

Paceman Cameron Gannon has been lured to the Warriors on a three-year deal to help bolster the bowling stocks.

The 31-year-old snared a Shield-high 38 wickets at an average of 20.92 last season - five more scalps than the competitions next best bowler.

Spinner Liam O'Connor has been upgraded to the senior contract list.

The WA women's side has welcomed experienced Victorian right-arm leg-spinner Alana King, while fast bowler Zoe Britcliffe and Georgia Wyllie have earned upgrades to the senior list.

WA were dealt a blow when Heather Graham made the switch to Tasmania, while Sophie Devine (international duties), Kath Hempenstall and Ashlee King are others to leave.