AAP Other sport

Coulter-Nile, Tye miss out on WA contract

By AAP Newswire

Nathan Coulter-Nile - AAP

1 of 1

Nathan Coulter-Nile and AJ Tye have missed out on a contract with Western Australia for the upcoming domestic cricket season.

Coulter-Nile was told earlier this year that he wouldn't receive a contract renewal after he decided to focus his attention on white-ball cricket.

The 32-year-old, who plays for Melbourne Stars in the BBL, is set to explore the market in a bid to play 50-over cricket with a different state.

Coulter-Nile hasn't played a Sheffield Shield match since 2017 due to a series of injuries and WA didn't want to hand him a new contract solely for the 50-over season.

Tye's omission from WA's central contract list was a big surprise but he is still in coach Adam Voges' plans and is a chance to earn an upgrade to the main list at a later date.

The 33-year-old has played 26 T20s and seven ODIs for Australia but he hasn't played a first-class match since February 2018.

Paceman Simon Mackin and Matthew Spoors were others to miss out on a WA contract.

Paceman Cameron Gannon has been lured to the Warriors on a three-year deal to help bolster the bowling stocks.

The 31-year-old snared a Shield-high 38 wickets at an average of 20.92 last season - five more scalps than the competitions next best bowler.

Spinner Liam O'Connor has been upgraded to the senior contract list.

The WA women's side has welcomed experienced Victorian right-arm leg-spinner Alana King, while fast bowler Zoe Britcliffe and Georgia Wyllie have earned upgrades to the senior list.

WA were dealt a blow when Heather Graham made the switch to Tasmania, while Sophie Devine (international duties), Kath Hempenstall and Ashlee King are others to leave.

Latest articles

Education

Notre Dame College leaders react to university fee changes

The four Notre Dame College leaders have different ideas on what life after Year 12 will look like, with some impacted by the proposed university fee changes and others less so. School captain Pat Cormican “I’m going to take a gap year in the...

Madi Chwasta
Shepparton

HEDGES.

HEDGES. A celebration of the life of the late Mr David Andrew Hedges will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 am. The Service will be conducted in accordance with Covid-19 restrictions. David’s many friends are advised that they can view...

Shepparton News
News

Two TattsLotto winners in Shepparton area

There are two Greater Shepparton people who will always remember 2020 for the year that changed their lives, after both had the TattsLotto division one winning numbers on Saturday night. They’ll walk away with more than $740 000 alongside 25...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Marnus Labuschagne extends Glamorgan deal

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne has extended his contract with British side Glamorgan until the end of the 2022 season.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Cricket lucky with COVID timing: CA boss

Nick Hockley, the first Englishman to act as Cricket Australia CEO, is optimistic about the summer ahead as he seeks to reunite the sport’s fractured community.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Date dilemma for men’s, women’s World Cups

Cricket bosses are mulling how best to rejig the schedule, with delaying the men’s T20 World Cup likely to have a knock-on effect on the women’s ODI World Cup.

AAP Newswire