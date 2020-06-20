Date dilemma for men’s, women’s World Cups

A COVID-19 scheduling logjam could prompt the postponement of the 2021 women's ODI World Cup as the International Cricket Council prepares to make some big decisions.

New Zealand, which has earned worldwide acclaim for its response to the coronavirus pandemic, is slated to host the women's one-day international competition in February-March next year.

Those dates are also believed to be one of the windows under consideration for the men's Twenty20 World Cup, which was set to be held in Australia in October-November this year but is expected to be delayed.

The ICC almost certainly will not consider making the major events go head to head.

"It depends on what happens to the men's T20 World Cup, that could have an impact on the women's World Cup," Australia's star allrounder Ellyse Perry said.

"If that (men's T20) tournament is postponed to next year, it's pretty hard to think two world events are feasible to run at about the same time.

"I would imagine those events can't be played concurrently.

"It's really hard to have a gut feel of where things might go. In the scheme of things a World Cup seems a bit irrelevant given everything else that has gone on."

Perry added Australia will continue to prepare as if the World Cup is happening next summer and adjust accordingly if the timing changes.

The ICC board met a week ago, deferring a decision on the two World Cups until July.

Cricket Australia is among many boards keen for a call to be made on the tournaments.

Nick Hockley, the head of the T20 World Cup organising committee who was this week appointed CA's interim chief executive following Kevin Roberts' departure, expressed pride at how his team mapped out various contingency plans amid immense uncertainty.

"It's really complicated," Hockley said.

"We're doing a lot of work and providing analysis for the ICC but it's ultimately a decision that will be made by the ICC board."

Hockley will soon turn his full attention to the top job at CA.

"You just can't manage both roles ... there should be some more clarity on that next week," he said.