Marnus Labuschagne extends Glamorgan deal

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne has extended his contract with Glamorgan until the end of the 2022 season.

Labuschagne had initially signed a two-year deal for this season and next, but with the 2020 campaign delayed it has been agreed he will not travel to Wales for the northern summer.

"It was an easy decision to extend my contract for another year and commit to Glamorgan and Wales long term," the 25-year-old told the county's official website.

"I was gutted not to be returning to Glamorgan for the 2020 season after I loved my first year here, so I'm delighted to be recommitting myself to the club for the next couple of years.

"I loved my first year at the club and the dressing-room environment and I'm looking forward to playing cricket with them again."

Labuschagne scored 1,114 County Championship runs at an average of more than 65 last season, including five centuries and five half-centuries.

His form earned him a place in the Australia Test team during the Ashes series, during which he scored 353 runs at an average of 50.42, and he has also broken into the ODI side.

