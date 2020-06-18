AAP Other sport

Langer full of praise for CEO candidates

Christina Matthews will be able to secure a brilliant character reference from Justin Langer if she applies to be Cricket Australia's next chief executive, but so too will Andrew Strauss and plenty of other contenders.

WACA chief executive Matthews progressed to the final stages of CA's search for James Sutherland's successor in 2018, only for the board to select Kevin Roberts.

Roberts was removed this week and the governing body has promised to undertake another thorough search before making the vitally-important appointment.

Matthews hired Langer as coach of Western Australia and Perth Scorchers in 2012, starting a partnership that successfully tackled what the latter described at the time as a "culture problem".

It was also the promotion that allowed Langer to develop as a coach, paving the way for him to become Darren Lehmann's successor in 2018.

"She's a good mate of mine," Langer told reporters.

"I'll put that on the table.

"I'll be biased. She was a great supporter of mine in WA cricket. We formed a great alliance.

"She was a great operator. She's honest, incredibly hard working. She's a bright lady, I've got nothing but praise for her."

Langer will watch CA's recruitment process with interest, but noted it was important he supports interim CEO Nick Hockley.

The national coach added England's former director of cricket Strauss, another notable figure in the mix to replace Roberts, was also a good friend.

"I'll say equally nice things about Andrew Strauss," he said.

"I'm sure some of the other people talked about for this role will be mates of mine or colleagues.

"We're going to hear all sorts of names."

