CA still hopeful for summer of crowds

Cricket Australia is still eying packed-out stadiums for this summer's headline Test series against India as the country emerges from the coronavirus.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy generally attracts the second biggest Test crowds behind the Ashes in Australia, with an average of almost 25,000 attending each day in 2018-19.

The first Test of the series is still five-and-a-half months away, with the Gabba to host the clash from December 3.

At this stage there are no federal guidelines for Australia's big grounds, with the Adelaide Oval, Gabba, MCG and SCG among the biggest in the country.

However crowds of 25 per cent capacity have been set by the National Cabinet to return next month, with the NSW Government the first to confirm the move for July 1.

"We want to wherever possible fill out a stadium watching a great contest between India and Australia," CA chairman Earl Eddings said.

"Four weeks ago state and federal governments said there would be no crowds until they found a vaccine.

"Now we do have people coming back, so it's certainly positive for us. We want to do everything possible to get our stadiums full with people.

"The more people we can get in safely, the better."

India are also due to play a one-day series after the Test series, which also traditionally draws big crowds.

CA is also sticking with its full Big Bash League season, where high crowd numbers are crucial for both broadcast and revenue.

Eddings earlier this week said he expected broadcast deals to be paid in full from Seven and Foxtel.

Crowd numbers did play some part in the financial modelling CA had worked off for their overall losses this year, knowing the attendance numbers could vary anywhere between zero fans to sell outs.

