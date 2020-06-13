AAP Other sport

ECB vows to address racism in cricket

By AAP Newswire

Former England cricketer Michael Carberry - AAP

1 of 1

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has acknowledged that the sport is not immune to systemic racism and says it will address the issue and try to bring "meaningful and long-term change" to the game.

Athletes across a range of sports have spoken out about racism after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died on May 25 after a white policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis.

"We have listened carefully to those who have spoken out in recent weeks about their experiences of being black in cricket, sport and society," the ECB said in a statement.

"We know that systemic racism spans institutions and sectors across the country and we know that our sport is not immune. We truly believe that cricket is a game for everyone but understand that, sadly, barriers to its enjoyment exist for many communities."

Former England batsman Michael Carberry - who also played for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League - this week told the Cricket Badger podcast the sport is "rife with racism" while fast bowler James Anderson said the team will consider a joint anti-racism protest with West Indies during their three-Test series next month.

Latest articles

Golf

No Tiger, Scott in Hilton Head field

Tiger Woods has not been named in the field for the second consecutive PGA Tour fixture since golf’s return from COVID-19 hiatus.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Varner takes lead in Texas PGA tournament

Harold Varner III is on 11-under and leading fellow Americans Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau by one shot after the Charles Schwab Challenge second round.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Rose, Varner fly out of PGA blocks

Australia’s Matt Jones is three shots behind Justin Rose and Harold Varner III as the PGA resumed from a three-month hiatus at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Old dog Anderson is learning new tricks

England veteran James Anderson says he’s been learning new ways to work on the ball due to the recent ban on spit-polishing..

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Windies praised for ‘scary’ England tour

Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson has praised the West Indies for embarking on a Test cricket tour in a coronavirus-ravaged United Kingdom.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Pakistan recall Sohail to tour England

Pakistan have recalled veteran pace bowler Sohail Khan for the tour of England, almost four years since his last cap in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

AAP Newswire