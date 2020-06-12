Old dog Anderson is learning new tricks

At 37 and in the twilight of his cricketing career, Jimmy Anderson isn't too old to learn new tricks.

So, how is Test cricket's greatest swing bowler of this generation coping with the recent ban on spit-polishing a ball?

"For me it's a natural habit, to put saliva on the ball," England's all-time leading wicket-taker said on Thursday.

"So it's been interesting to try and stop myself doing that."

Anderson has mastered the art of swing bowling, taking 584 wickets - more than any other paceman and behind only three spinners in Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble on the Test list - in a 17-year international career.

Licking his fingers and polishing the ball is Anderson's typical method of generating the swing.

But the ICC has temporarily banned the use of saliva because of the dangers of transmitting COVID-19 during a pandemic that is still killing hundreds of people daily in Britain.

Anderson will have to find other ways to help get movement from the ball in the three-test series against the West Indies starting on July 8.

"Fortunately in Manchester we get quite a lot of rain so I've been able to shine the ball on the grass and find some moisture that way," he said in a video call.

"We can use sweat, so that's something, and enough to polish the ball for it to do something through the air. I don't think it's going to be a huge deal."

New methods and a new style, too, as Anderson has been spotted wearing a hairband during practice.

And it's not just because he hasn't been able to get a haircut during lockdown.

"It's generally trying to stop any thought of touching my face, whether it's moving hair out of your face or when we've got sweat dripping down," he said.

"We're being encouraged not to touch our faces."

The extended break because of the pandemic has given Anderson more time to rest his ageing body after an injury-plagued past year that restricted him to just 74 overs of bowling since the opening Ashes Test last August.

A calf injury meant he bowled only four overs in the home Ashes series last year, then he hurt his ribs during the test series in South Africa in January.

Taking figures of 5-40 in the second Test in Cape Town, just before the injury, was important to him.

"If there were ever any doubts about retirement, it certainly told me I was able to keep going, that I am able to perform at the top level," he said.

"The last year has been frustrating for me. Before that, my injury record was pretty good.

"I'm hoping it was just a dodgy 12 months and hopefully my body is in a good place now to be able to cope with whatever's to come in the next 12 months."