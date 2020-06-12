AAP Other sport

Covid sees India postpone Sri Lanka tour

By AAP Newswire

Kohli - AAP

1 of 1

India have postponed their limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka scheduled later this month over COVID-19 fears.

Virat Kohli and his men were scheduled to play three one-day matches and as many T20 internationals.

But the BCCI has informed Sri Lanka Cricket that the tour "will not be feasible".

The Indian cricketers, who have not even started training, will follow advice from the Indian government health regulatory authorities before resuming cricket, the SLC has been told.

BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said India remained committed to the Future Tours Programme (FTP) and would tour Sri Lanka at a more opportune time.

"We're committed to FTP, but given the current situation, it's not possible for the team to travel, it's not safe," Dhumal said.

"So we'll see whenever there is an opportunity, we'll try and make up for this series."

A select group of 13 Sri Lankan cricketers are currently undergoing a 12-day residential training camp at the Colombo Cricket Club.

Latest articles

News

Living with dignity and difference

Shepparton’s Kaz Gurney has lived many lives — husband and father, scientist, farmer, park ranger, milk bar owner, lawyer. But her most fulfilling, and perhaps her most courageous role, has been her life as a woman. John Lewis talked to the...

John Lewis
News

SAM drawing wall returns to life with local colour

Using the water and fruit of Shepparton to colour the foyer at Riverlinks Eastbank is a fitting way to announce the return of art and life to the heart of the city. Castlemaine-based artist Jahnne Pasco-White is busy painting the 38th Drawing Wall...

John Lewis
News

Kialla woman writes short story about losing mother to domestic violence

And on May 6, she released My Untold Truth

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Boycott left off BBC cricket coverage team

Sir Geoffrey Boycott has confirmed his 14-year spell on BBC radio’s Test Match Special is over after he was left off a list of on-air talent for 2020.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Windies praised for ‘scary’ England tour

Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson has praised the West Indies for embarking on a Test cricket tour in a coronavirus-ravaged United Kingdom.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Windies cherishing post-Covid Test return

Skipper Jason Holder says the West Indies are excited to play Test cricket against England following the coronavirus pandemic, albeit behind closed doors.

AAP Newswire