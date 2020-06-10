AAP Other sport

ICC ratifies interim ban on saliva on ball

By AAP Newswire

India captain Virat Kohli. - AAP

1 of 1

Players will be banned from the age-old technique of using saliva to shine a ball when cricket emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

Several other interim measures designed to ensure the safety of players and match officials were ratified by the ICC Chief Executives Committee (CEC) -- including allowing home umpires in international series.

International cricket will resume next month when West Indies face England in a three-match Test series.

The series will take place without fans and with strict health protocols, including a ban on wiping saliva on the ball -- a method employed to help impart swing.

"If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning," the ICC said.

Two warnings will result in a five-run penalty to the batting side.

If saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean it before play recommences, although no details were provided as to how that would be done.

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar and former Australia speedster Brett Lee have backed the idea of using wax as an alternative to saliva to shine the ball.

Other interim measures ratified by the ICC include replacing a player displaying COVID-19 symptoms during a test match.

Any replacement must be like-for-like switch and approved by the match referee. Replacements will only be allowed in test matches and not be applicable to ODIs and T20Is.

With experienced overseas umpires unable to stand in the forthcoming series between England and West Indies, teams will be allowed one extra unsuccessful DRS review in each innings, up from the usual two to three.

"The requirement to appoint neutral match officials will be temporarily removed from the playing conditions for all international formats owing to the current logistical challenges with international travel," the ICC said.

Code of conduct breaches will be partly overseen by a remote neutral match referee in liaison with the actual match referee via a video link.

Latest articles

News

Gowrie St Primary School Students back dreaming big

Gowrie St Primary School students were excited to be back in the classroom crossing their T’s and dotting their I’s on Tuesday. Students from Years 3 to 6 returned to school bright-eyed and bushy-tailed ready to join their younger peers in following...

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton unit engulfed by flames

A unit along Railway Parade in Shepparton was fully engulfed by fire earlier this afternoon. A Country Fire Authority spokesperson confirmed CFA crews were called to the address at around 2.40pm today following reports of a house fire. The fire was...

Liz Mellino
News

Missing Euroa boy found in Gooram with mild hypothermia

Police said a Euroa teenager, who went missing on Monday afternoon, was lucky to be found safe and well after spending more than eight hours outside in chilly conditions. The boy, 14, was found in the Gooram area just after midnight on Tuesday...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Cricketers’ union slams revised finances

The Australian Cricketers’ Association is criticising what it says is a lack of detail in fresh financial forecasts presented by Cricket Australia.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Boycott left off BBC cricket coverage team

Sir Geoffrey Boycott has confirmed his 14-year spell on BBC radio’s Test Match Special is over after he was left off a list of on-air talent for 2020.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Meg Lanning tight-lipped on WBBL future

Australia women’s cricket captain Meg Lanning is staying tight-lipped on a rumoured WBBL return to the Melbourne Stars.

AAP Newswire