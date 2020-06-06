AAP Other sport

Boycott left off BBC cricket coverage team

Sir Geoffrey Boycott has confirmed his 14-year spell on Test Match Special is over after the BBC left him off a list of on-air talent published on Thursday.

The 79-year-old former England batsman said he would have been interested in continuing but added that the coronavirus pandemic had essentially made the decision for him following his recent quadruple heart by-pass.

Writing on social media, Boycott said: " I would like to thank @bbctms @BBCSport for a wonderful 14 years.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed it and just love cricket with a passion. I also wish to thank all those that have said how much they have enjoyed my commentary and for those that haven't- too bad.

"My contract with BBC finished end of last summer. I would loved to continue but need to be realistic & honest with myself. Covid -19 has made the decision for both of us."

Boycott added that he was the "wrong age" to be working in confined spaces due to social distancing regulations.

The former Yorkshire batsman has been a regular on TMS, which also airs on the ABC during overseas Ashes series, since 2005.

He lost previous commentary roles with both the BBC and Sky Sports following a 1998 conviction in a French court for assaulting his then-girlfriend Margaret Moore.

