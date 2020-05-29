AAP Other sport

CA faces $80m-hit this summer: Roberts

By AAP Newswire

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts - AAP

The likely postponement of the Twenty20 World Cup will contribute to a $80-million hit to Cricket Australia's coffers this summer, chief executive Kevin Roberts says.

Roberts concedes there is a "very high risk" of the cup, which Australia is slated to host this October and November, being stalled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Roberts says CA stands to lose $20m from not hosting the cup as per schedule, with an added $50m blow from not having crowds attend games.

In addition, CA will spend around $10m on biosecurity measures to ensure international teams can play in Australia this summer.

"The likelihood of significant crowds is very slim - ordinarily that would deliver well over $50m revenue to CA," Roberts told reporters on Friday.

"The T20 World Cup is a big question and that's a factor of perhaps $20m ... we have been hopeful all along that it could be staged in October-November but you would have to say there's a very high risk about the prospect of that happening.

"And it's likely that our biosecurity measures that we need to put in place to deliver the season will cost in the order of $10m."

While the T20 World Cup could be rescheduled to next year, CA has released its summer schedule highlighted by four Tests against India set to deliver some $300m in broadcast rights.

The schedule has India playing at four venues - the Gabba, Adelaide Oval, the SCG and MCG - but that could yet change.

"That (schedule) assumes that state borders are open to domestic travel," Roberts said.

"It may be that circumstances dictate that when the time comes maybe we can only use one or two venues, we really don't know any of that yet.

"There is a lot of variables based on whether we have four venues in four states or as little as one venue in one state.

"There's endless scenarios and possibilities ... we're very optimistic that we will be able to stage the Indian men's tour and the other inbound tours for the season.

"But we're realistic enough to know they will look very different to a normal summer.

"We have been forced to effectively plan for the worst and hope for the best."

Roberts said CA hierarchy were currently working through cost cuts to the governing body.

"We have made a commitment to significantly reduce the cost base of Cricket Australia," he said.

"Unfortunately that means that no area of the organisation will be untouched.

"It's premature to talk about the detail of those plans, that will come in the not too distant future."

