Siddle inks two-year deal with Tasmania

Former Test quick Peter Siddle has signed a two-year contract with the Tasmanian Tigers.

The 35-year-old, who retired from international cricket in December after playing 67 Tests and taking 221 wickets, will make the late-career move from Victoria to the Apple Isle for the 2020/21 season.

Siddle won two Sheffield Shield titles with his home state and played 62 matches after debuting in 2005.

His experience will help the Tigers fill the void of George Bailey, who retired to join the national selection panel earlier this year.

Siddle is coming off a strong Sheffield Shield season where he finished fourth on the overall wicket list with 32 scalps at an average of 19.87.

Meanwhile, injury plagued allrounder James Faulkner, who last played first-class cricket for Tasmania in 2017, has been left off the Tigers' contract list.

Alex Bevilaqua, Gurinder Sandhu, Sean Willis and Simon Milenko have also been left without a state contract.

