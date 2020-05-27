Cummins backs IPL if T20 World Cup delayed

Australia's vice-captain Pat Cummins is throwing his support behind a potential IPL tournament replacing the Twenty20 World Cup.

Slated to be held in Australia in October and November, the T20 global showpiece is in doubt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Should the tournament be postponed, IPL chiefs are examining staging their own event about that time.

"That would be nice ... the IPL would be a great fit," Cummins told reporters on Wednesday.

"(It's) T20, brings together the best players in the world... it would be great for cricket.

"You have millions and millions around the world watching that format and I'm sure this year could potentially be even more after a long break off cricket."

Cummins became the IPL's most expensive player at last December's auction with a $A3.17m contract with Kolkata Knight Riders.

"There's a lot of reasons why I want it to go ahead, but the main one is it's a great tournament," he said.

Cummins and his NSW teammates returned to pre-season training on Wednesday as cricket officials continue to grapple with financial fallout from the coronavirus.

Cricket Australia's contracted players face likely pay cuts and the governing body has stood down staff - something Cummins hoped won't extend to permanent losses in support staff for the Australian team.

"We have got incredible resources at our disposal on tour," he said.

"A difference between a lot of other sports and the Aussie cricket team is we're on the road for 10, 11 months (each year).

"They (support staff) are on the road with us all year so... It would be a shame for us to lose a few staff, there is great people, passionate people, top of their field."

Cricket NSW, unlike other state cricket bodies including Victoria, Queensland and South Australia, have yet to cut any staff.

While CA has forecast funding cuts up to 45 per cent, Cricket NSW is querying why decisions can't be delayed until there was certainty about Australia's summer cricket schedules.

"I'm really proud of the questions they (Cricket NSW) are asking. We have got a great board, great staff," Cummins said.

"In cricket, we're really lucky over the past couple of months that we have dodged a bullet just with the nature of us being a summer sport."