AAP Other sport

Morris, Loxton baggy greens up for auction

By AAP Newswire

baggy green - AAP

1 of 1

The baggy green caps of Invincibles Arthur Morris and Sam Loxton are up for grabs, with Lloyds Auctions hopeful both treasured pieces of cricket memorabilia become part of a public exhibition.

Shane Warne's baggy green, auctioned as part of the Red Cross bushfire appeal, attracted global interest and was sold to Commonwealth Bank for $1,007,500.

Warne's cap is set to be on permanent display at the Bradman Museum in Bowral.

Lloyds is upbeat that online auctions for the baggy greens of Morris, who was Australia's leading run-scorer on their undefeated tour of England in 1948, and Loxton deliver a similar result for cricket fans.

"I'm an accredited valuer and if I'm looking at something like this and trying to put a price on it, I look at a recent sale," Amanda Benson, head of fine art and antiquities for Lloyds said.

"Recently Shane Warne's baggy green sold for over a million. He's a very well-known cricketer.

"These are two caps from the Invincibles, which is arguably the greatest Australian cricket team of all time.

"It's hard to (predict a price), but what we would love to see is a large corporation buy them and donate them to a public collection."

The current owner of both caps is a private collector who is terminally ill and looking to provide for his family.

Morris made his Sheffield Shield debut at age 18, scoring centuries in both innings at the SCG.

Gates at the SCG's Driver Avenue entrance were named in the former Test captain's honour in 2015, the same year he died at age 93.

Morris was posthumously inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2017.

Loxton, who died aged 90 in 2011, played 12 Tests and was a true allrounder.

He served with a tank unit in World War II, played in the VFL, was a member of the Victorian parliament and captained his state in the Shield.

Loxton quit as national selcetor after the 1981 underarm incident, which prompted him to tell Greg Chappell that "you might have won the match but you've lost a lot of friends".

Latest articles

News

Aboriginal artefacts found in Graytown offer window to the past

For more information, email [email protected] com. au or call 5784 1433

David Rak
News

Slow down when passing emergency vehicles

Local police have warned drivers to slow down when passing emergency services or they will be fined. While passing emergency vehicles displaying flashing lights, motorists must slow to 40 km/h – a rule that was introduced almost three...

David Rak
News

Division one lottery winner sold in Seymour

Twenty Victorian lottery players have had a weekend to remember after their group syndicate entry scored them a division one prize of more than $1.2 million in the weekend’s TattsLotto draw. The group syndicate entry was one of four division one...

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

COVID guidelines to alter cricket customs

Umpires wearing gloves to inspect the ball is among changes that cricket administrators will likely implement when the sport returns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Ashwin needs practice to snap saliva habit

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin admits it will take practice to break the habit of a lifetime - using saliva on the ball, a technique which could be banned.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

ICC rejects wax because of tampering focus

The ICC’s cricket committee has discussed allowing an artificial wax to shine the ball, but has decided it isn’t viable given a recent tampering crackdown.

AAP Newswire