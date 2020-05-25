AAP Other sport

Windies planning for 3-test England tour

By AAP Newswire

West Indies - AAP

The West Indies plan to fly a 25-man squad to England early next month ahead of a three-Test series starting in July, its chief executive said.

Johnny Grave said he had been in discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board for the past six weeks and that Cricket West Indies is expecting a formal offer to go ahead with the tour in the coming days.

Matches will be played in bio-secure stadiums with no spectators.

Grave said in an interview with espncricinfo.com that the players would take privately sourced tests for COVID-19 three or four days before the departure date of June 8.

They would then convene at a base in Antigua and fly out in one aircraft on the same day, before being transported to their quarantine and training venue where they would spend about three weeks.

He added that the current plan is for the Test matches to start on July 8, July 16 and July 24. The tour was due to start on June 4 but no professional cricket can be played in England before July 1 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Grave said there is still some apprehension among players and support staff about leaving their families for seven weeks, travelling to Britain and playing in bio-secure venues, but that no player has said formally he does not want to tour.

