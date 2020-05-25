AAP Other sport

Queensland Cricket confirms job cuts

By AAP Newswire

Wade Seccombe - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland Cricket has cut almost a third of its workforce, becoming the latest state association to take drastic action in response to the sport's financial crisis.

The Queensland governing body has confirmed a restructure will wipe out 32 full-time jobs, equating to about 29 per cent of its staff.

The association's high-performance department will account for the biggest reduction.

Men's coach Wade Seccombe and women's mentor Ashley Noffke will become head of male and female performance respectively, taking on a bigger workload as part of the restructure.

Cricket Victoria recently cut 36 per cent of its workforce, while the South Australian Cricket Association and Cricket Tasmania also announced job losses amid the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vast majority of Cricket Australia staff have been stood down for the rest of the financial year as part of chief executive Kevin Roberts' cost-cutting mission, with many fearing redundancies are inevitable.

CA, having initially pushed to cut states' funding by 45 per cent amid fears head office will run out of money in August, is seeking to slash grants by 25 per cent.

Queensland Cricket and Cricket NSW remain the only states yet to sign off on the new arrangement, but the former noted in Monday's statement there had been an "acceptance of the inevitable 25 per cent decrease in grants from the national body".

Coupled with an imminent reduction in ticket sales for 2020-21, Queensland Cricket chief executive Terry Svenson suggested his organisation realised it needed to "act now".

"This has been an extremely challenging time and our thoughts are foremost with our employees, who have no doubt been living with a high level of uncertainty and anxiety," Svenson said in a statement.

"A lot of difficult decisions have been made and we continue to offer support for those employees whose roles have been made redundant.

"In some cases, we have offered employees the opportunity to take on cross-role responsibilities in talent identification, coaching and club support."

Roberts is confident India will arrive for this summer's Test series, which will deliver a boost of $300 million in broadcast revenue, but has warned that tour is no panacea for the various financial woes created by COVID-19.

A breakthrough in talks between CA and the players' union means states will soon release their contract lists, with players in the process of returning to pre-season training across Australia.

Latest articles

News

$10 million boost to local councils

Infrastructure projects across Goulburn Valley will be fast-tracked after the Federal Government injected $10 million into councils in the region to help boost local economies.

Morgan Dyer
News

Trying to keep Barmah’s starving Brumbies alive

Gerry Moor knows his way around the Barmah National Park as intimately as the wrinkles on the back of his weathered old hands: hands that for the past 18 months have been feeding out thousands of bales of hay to trying and keep Barmah’s...

Sophie Baldwin
News

Shepparton man jailed for stealing firearms from cousin’s farm

A Shepparton man who stole firearms and other property worth $6500 from his cousin’s farm has been jailed for 18 months.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

COVID guidelines to alter cricket customs

Umpires wearing gloves to inspect the ball is among changes that cricket administrators will likely implement when the sport returns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Ashwin needs practice to snap saliva habit

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin admits it will take practice to break the habit of a lifetime - using saliva on the ball, a technique which could be banned.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Shortened WBBL an option for this summer

Cricket Australia could shorten the Women’s Big Bash League to a 10-round season as one of several options being considered by the sport amid the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire