Agar ready to go, cricket schedule unclear

Ashton Agar has returned from annual leave, ready to get creative as he hunts a Test recall and Twenty20 World Cup glory amid much uncertainty.

The mandated leave period for nationally-contracted cricketers, which ordinarily runs throughout most of the Indian Premier League, ended on Monday.

Agar and teammates remain unsure when their next match will be, whether this year's T20 World Cup will go ahead in Australia, and what their pay will look like next financial year.

"We haven't talked at all about scheduling. We don't know a whole heap about the schedule, we know as much as you do," Agar told reporters.

"It's hard to predict anything in this climate.

"But it's our job to be ready. It's going to be creative, whatever solution the cricketing world comes up with, and it's going to take total buy-in from everyone."

The International Cricket Council's cricket committee, headed by India great Anil Kumble and including Cricket Australia (CA) executive Belinda Clark, is expected to meet overnight.

The organisation, which shapes the laws of the game, will discuss ball shining and a range of other issues that will dictate the sport's return amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia's on-field return could be a white-ball tour of England in September, but that is yet to be confirmed.

Agar is trying to look no further ahead than a return to pre-season training with Western Australia, which he admits is going to feel a bit abnormal because of COVID-19 restrictions.

"We're certainly going to have to be creative. There will be guidelines that will be put in place," the left-arm spinner said.

"I know when we're in the gym, we'll have to wear gloves. All the equipment will be sanitised ... every precaution will be taken to ensure the health of players and staff.

"It's generally a physical focus at this stage ... we'll start with our physical testing - strength testing, 2km time trials.

"We have to fill out our (CA) wellness app and start to get back into those habits."

The 26-year-old's hopes of adding to his four Tests took a blow last month, when Australia's tour of Bangladesh was indefinitely postponed.

Agar, who made an unforgettable debut at age 19 during the 2013 Ashes, suggested his white-ball form would provide red-ball confidence.

"You need to put yourself in the best position you can to be the second spinner because Nathan Lyon is the best spinner in the world in my eyes," Agar said.

"You have to get over those initial fears you have of being on a world stage and being judged the whole time."