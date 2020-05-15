Tendulkar settles with Aussie bat-maker

5370537724001

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar has settled his lawsuit with Spartan Sports International, having earlier accused the Australian bat manufacturer of failing to pay him $US2 million ($A3.1 million) in royalties.

The 47-year-old Tendulkar said in a civil lawsuit filed last year that Spartan had agreed to pay him at least $1 million a year to use his image, logo and promotional services but failed to make a single payment owed since 2016.