AAP Other sport

England cricketers set for training return

By AAP Newswire

England fast bowler Jofra Archer - AAP

1 of 1

England's cricketers are set to return to training next week as the sport takes its first steps towards a possible resumption.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) say a carefully controlled plan designed to be in line with the UK government's guidance has been put in place, with venues across the country utilised for individual sessions.

Bowlers will begin their training programs on Monday and a fortnight later batsmen and wicketkeepers will follow suit.

All players will train individually on a staggered basis alongside a coach, physio and conditioning coach.

Each individual will observe strict social distancing, hygiene and temperature testing protocols.

Temperatures of players and staff will be taken before they will be allowed to train and physios will have to wear personal protective equipment to treat injuries.

The English county season was supposed to get underway on April 12 but due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has halted sport around the world, it was pushed forward to July 1 with the much-vaunted Hundred tournament postponed until 2021.

The West Indies were slated to play three Tests from June 4 but discussions are underway about the matches being played behind closed doors at venues that have hotels on site later this summer.

Australia are due to play three ODI and three T20 matches from July 3, but that three-week tour will almost certainly be scrapped or rearranged for later in the year - possibly September.

But managing director of English men's cricket Ashley Giles admits there is no guarantee any cricket will be played in England in 2020.

"These are the first steps for players return to training ahead of international cricket potentially resuming later this (northern) summer," Giles said.

"The safety of players, staff and our community is our first priority throughout this protocol.

"We are committed to adhering to public health guidelines and Government directives intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"To be clear, we will only train and potentially play cricket behind closed doors if we know it is absolutely safe to do so and is fully supported by the government."

Latest articles

World

Spain fears potential second virus wave

Spanish authorities are warning of a second wave of coronavirus infections following a survey showing too few people have been infected to attain herd immunity.

AAP Newswire
World

Russia’s coronavirus cases pass 250,000

Russia has reported its lowest daily rise of coronavirus cases since May 2 as its caseload surpassed 250,000.

AAP Newswire
World

Japan lifts emergency but not in Tokyo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has announced the lifting of a state of emergency across large parts of Japan but not Tokyo, hardest hit by COVID-19.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Babar replaces Ahmed as Pakistan ODI capt

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has lost his ODI captaincy to Babar Azam, who also leads Pakistan his country in Twenty20 internationals.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Free hits on BBL agenda, split unlikely

A split-innings proposal for the 10th Big Bash League season is unlikely to get the green light, but there could be more free hits on offer this summer.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

India’s Kohli will miss packed stadiums

India captain Virat Kohli says playing cricket without spectators when the game starts up again will lack a certain ‘magic’.

AAP Newswire