Mooted domestic cuts concern cricketers

By AAP Newswire

Sheffield Shield cricket - AAP

Australian cricketers have flagged concerns about cuts to the domestic season as they wait for updated revenue forecasts, which could determine whether a get-out clause is written into some contracts.

Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) have been locked in delicate negotiations for almost a month, dating back to when the governing body's chief executive Kevin Roberts stood down the vast majority of his staff.

Both organisations continue to meet regularly, raising hopes a resolution will be reached without the theatrics and friction of 2017.

However, CA and the players' union disagree on several matters and the risk of escalation will increase as talks drag on.

The central dispute is the financial health of the sport and how severely COVID-19 could affect revenue this summer.

Roberts sought a $200 million line of bank credit and embarked on an urgent cost-cutting mission while ACA counterpart Alistair Nicholson feels the picture isn't nearly as grim.

Updated forecasts, which ACA expects to receive from CA during the next fortnight, will shape the next stage of proceedings.

The prospect of the Sheffield Shield, women's Big Bash League and other domestic seasons being shortened as part of CA's belt-tightening has already upset players.

"They are (concerned)," Nicholson said on SEN.

"The 10 rounds of Sheffield Shield is a very strong thing through our male player group.

"Reducing WBBL games has... been strongly represented to us recently; that's not something they want to do.

"Domestic cricket is the strength of the game."

ACA fought hard to retain the Shield final during the acrimonious pay dispute three years ago, when Roberts failed in his bid to end revenue sharing.

Roberts has insisted CA will respect the revenue-share model, in which players pocket 27.5 per cent of agreed streams, but there was a need for "creative solutions".

The players' union has proposed a percentage-based retainer while Nicholson admitted a release clause is also possible - intended to protect "female and younger state players" rather than international stars.

"More certainty around the forecasting will help that (discussion) and we'll get that in the coming weeks," he said.

Roberts has made no apologies for what he regards as prudent fiscal management.

Nicholson feels it is important to recognise time is something that Australian cricket has in its favour compared to the AFL and NRL.

"Each day and each week, we're getting more and more optimistic and positive about getting a full domestic and international season in" he said.

"That's really important to how we're viewing this whole situation."

