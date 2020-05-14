AAP Other sport

Break could prolong careers: Buttler

By AAP Newswire

England's Jos Buttler. - AAP

1 of 1

The coronavirus shutdown has allowed cricketers to recharge their batteries and could help prolong their careers by a few years, England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler said.

Buttler last played in a warm-up match against Sri Lanka in March before the COVID-19 pandemic brought global sport to a standstill.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) last month extended the suspension of the professional game in the country until July 1 and Buttler believes the extended break will prove beneficial in the long run.

"I think maybe in years to come we'll be looking back at the benefits. It's a strange time and tough on families and people across the world," Buttler, 29, said.

"I hope we never experience it again, but to have a complete break -- both physically and mentally -- will hopefully add some more years to come to our careers. Potentially, it could have a benefit on us as players."

England players are set to return to individual training in the coming weeks and Buttler admitted he has mixed feelings about getting back on the field.

"It's a bit of everything -- nerves, excitement and apprehension -- but I think it's a positive step for cricket for players to train," Buttler, who has played 41 tests for England, added.

"As a player you feel like you've had a nice rest and really enjoyed it, it's been good to have the break and are hopefully feeling refreshed for some cricket."

The ECB hopes to host a three-test series against West Indies in July, possibly behind closed doors and at 'bio-secure' venues.

Latest articles

National

Opioid abuse costs Australia $16b a year

More than 100,000 Australians have an opioid dependence, with the misuse of prescription drugs causing more deaths than heroin, a new study shows.

AAP Newswire
National

Ethics committee must approve Vic sources

Victoria Police’s ethics committee has to approve lawyers, doctors, journalists and more if they’re to become informers under a new force policy.

AAP Newswire
National

Cut disability home care red tape: report

Some urgent changes are needed to help Australians with disabilities live independently at home, a report by a bipartisan parliamentary committee says.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Babar replaces Ahmed as Pakistan ODI capt

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has lost his ODI captaincy to Babar Azam, who also leads Pakistan his country in Twenty20 internationals.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Free hits on BBL agenda, split unlikely

A split-innings proposal for the 10th Big Bash League season is unlikely to get the green light, but there could be more free hits on offer this summer.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

India’s Kohli will miss packed stadiums

India captain Virat Kohli says playing cricket without spectators when the game starts up again will lack a certain ‘magic’.

AAP Newswire