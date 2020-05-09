AAP Other sport

Khawaja calls for positive spin on pitches

By AAP Newswire

Usman Khawaja. - AAP

Veteran batsman Usman Khawaja has backed calls for a review of the way domestic pitches are prepared, fearing a lack of spin bowling talent behind Nathan Lyon could leave Australia exposed in future.

Khawaja echoed the concerns of recently retired former Test spinner Steve O'Keefe, who signed off from first class cricket last month with a plea to make wickets more spin-friendly.

Khawaja, who was omitted from Cricket Australia's latest list of central contracts, warned that a lack of tweaking options behind Lyon could leave Australia vulnerable, as it was when Shane Warne retired almost 15 years ago.

"I feel for spinners in Australia and we need to be careful here because we have an absolute genius in Nathan Lyon ... but who's coming after him?" Khawaja told Fox Sports News.

The Queensland captain rates his Bulls teammate Mitchell Swepson in high regard, rating him as the best spinner in the country behind Lyon, but says he's reluctant to bowl the leggie at domestic level because conditions often don't suit him.

"It's really hard, even for me as a captain, to get (Swepson) into the game when the ball is hooping around corners and you're playing on really green decks," Khawaja said.

"He's always been a part of our team and he's always there no matter what the wicket is because he's such a good bowler.

"But it's really hard to get him in the game sometimes because the wickets weren't really favouring spin."

Khawaja lamented the seam-friendly pitches that were prepared for the Sheffield Shield immediately after Warne retired are being replicated now.

"Unless we have spinners playing day in and day out, getting involved in those match scenarios across the country, we're going to suffer," Khawaja said.

"These guys need to bowl so hopefully this year we've got wickets that are favourable for everyone."

