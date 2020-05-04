Du Plessis commits to South Africa cricket

5370537724001

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has committed to playing for his country in all three formats of the game in the 2020/21 season, a boost for a Test side that lacks experience and depth in the batting lineup.

The 35-year-old relinquished the captaincy in the limited overs formats to Quinton de Kock, and the team will also have a new Test skipper for their tour of West Indies, which is still scheduled to start in late July.