Other sport

Du Plessis commits to South Africa cricket

By AAP Newswire

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has committed to playing for his country in all three formats of the game in the 2020/21 season, a boost for a Test side that lacks experience and depth in the batting lineup.

The 35-year-old relinquished the captaincy in the limited overs formats to Quinton de Kock, and the team will also have a new Test skipper for their tour of West Indies, which is still scheduled to start in late July.

Du Plessis says the lack of cricket due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen the Indian Premier League postponed, has reignited his desire to stay in the international arena.

He will make himself available for future one-day international series having not featured in the 50-over format since the 2019 World Cup in England.

"I still love playing for the Proteas. I still see myself adding huge value," he said in an interview released by Cricket South Africa on Monday.

"I am extremely motivated and keen to play in all three formats. This time away from the game has made sure that the hunger is still there for me and that is a big thing for players, to really still love what you do."

Du Plessis won 18 of his 36 Tests as captain since taking over the role from AB de Villiers in 2016.

