AAP Other sport

Crowds a hurdle for T20 WC: sport minister

By AAP Newswire

T20 - AAP

1 of 1

Hope continues to build regarding the possibility of staging this year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, with administrators likely to face a call as to whether a crowd-less tournament is worthwhile.

There were fears the COVID-19 pandemic could wipe out the entire summer of international cricket, prompting Cricket Australia to map out a range of schedule scenarios and revenue projections.

But expectations of India being cleared to arrive for a Test series, delivering a much-needed boost of $300 million to CA unless broadcasters successfully renegotiate payments, have grown over the past week.

The prospect of 15 squads descending on Australia for the T20 World Cup in October was almost unthinkable a month ago, but it also remains in play.

CA chief executive Kevin Roberts has flagged August as a likely deadline for a call to be made on the event, with the World Cup organising committee continuing to work after taking a pay cut of 25 per cent.

The decision is ultimately one for the International Cricket Council (ICC), but talks regarding biosecurity protocols and quarantine arrangements are believed to be well advanced.

"I'd love to see an Australia-India Test series this summer and I'd really like to be able to see the World Cup go ahead ... the issue (for the World Cup) is not so much the teams, it's going to be the crowds," federal sports minister Richard Colbeck told SEN on Monday.

"That's one of the hurdles we really have to consider and probably world cricket will look at pretty closely as well. We all know the difference in atmosphere.

"In a team sense I'd like to think we can build some protocols with the cooperation of the sport and players - that's going to be extremely important ... to see if we can make the competition go ahead."

The recent arrival of NRL's Warriors from Auckland shows what is possible, although they were coming from New Zealand as opposed to a range of countries that have suffered far more in the health crisis.

The ICC could possibly have a clear idea regarding Border Force exemptions come July, but it is unlikely that the government will be in a position to give any indication on crowds by then.

Legend Allan Border has declared it would defy belief to host a World Cup without fans, while Glenn Maxwell and other current players have expressed similar views.

The counter-argument is that broadcast revenue will help fund the sport and those national boards without the financial clout of India and Australia.

Latest articles

News

Ram-raid at Identity Menswear a “targeted” attack

Shepparton police are investigating a ram-raid at Identity Menswear in the Maude St Mall in the early hours of Monday morning. It is understood at least three offenders used a vehicle to ram the front of the store at around 3.08 am, causing...

Liz Mellino
News

Elder leaves incredible human legacy

By Katrina Mohamed On April 27, 2020, my hero and inspiration, my grandmother Phyllis Therese Appo, passed from this life into glory. She celebrated her 93rd birthday only seven days prior. We believe she was the oldest Gooreng Gooreng Elder and is...

John Lewis
News

Kialla family wins VCAT appeal to keep dog Snoop

Snoop, a beloved family pet, has been given a second chance at life and his Kialla owners could not be happier. It comes after an agonising wait for the family following a Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal hearing in February this year to...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Khawaja could return as Test opener: Hohns

Cricket Australia has dumped Usman Khawaja from its 20-strong men’s national contract list, but selectors say the veteran could yet return as an opener.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Roy: England ‘on edge’ over T20 World Cup

England’s Jason Roy says uncertainties over the T20 World Cup taking place in Australia in October have left his teammates ‘on edge’.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Uncertainty hangs over English season

Uncertainty hangs over the prospect of an English summer of cricket with The Hundred competition postponed until 2021.

AAP Newswire