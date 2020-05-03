Roy: England ‘on edge’ over T20 World Cup

AAP Other sport

England batsman Jason Roy admits his teammates are "on edge" as they wait to see if they will be able to take part in the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

There are serious question marks over the tournament going ahead amid the uncertainties sparked by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament - which offers the likes of Roy a unique opportunity to become double world champions following England's win on home turf in the 50-over competition last year - is scheduled for October, but at present the idea of 16 teams converging in one place seems a potential health risk.

And Roy admitted England's players were beginning to ask their own questions.

"I think all the boys are on edge, waiting for the call," he said.

"If players aren't able to prepare in the right way and are not able to get over to Australia, then it makes sense to postpone it. But if it goes ahead, it's our job to play cricket.

"If we're told we have three weeks to prepare to go and play in the World T20, all the boys will be putting the yards in to make sure we're ready for that. We'll get in the nets and go hit some balls."

Roy has also reflected on his brief stint in Test cricket, which came straight off the back of his World Cup heroics but ended after just five caps following a difficult Ashes series in England last year.

Rory Burns, Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley are all now ahead in the England pecking order as openers but a second chance in the middle order has crossed Roy's mind.

He added: "I think they found a nice couple of players to fill that (opening) spot but I worked very, very hard to crack the nut in Test cricket and for it to get taken away from me that quickly, obviously after a couple of bad scores, was really heartbreaking.

"There's no doubt in my mind that I'm going to be trying my hardest to get back into the side."

