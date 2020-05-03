England in talks to shuffle Windies series

England captain Joe Root and his West Indies counterpart Jason Holder have been involved in talks over rescheduling a three-Test series between the two sides later this year.

England could begin their three-Test series against the Windies on July 8, with an ECB spokesman confirming discussions with Cricket West Indies continued this week.

The ECB has suspended all professional cricket until July 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with growing doubts over the domestic season after the launch of new flagship tournament

The much-vaunted Hundred competition was postponed until next year.

"Positive ongoing discussions with the ECB and CWI continued on Friday," a spokesperson said.

"Both boards were represented including captains, coaches, administrators and the chief medical officers from the respective boards."

The three-Test series against the Windies was originally due to begin on June 4 at the Kia Oval before Australia arrived for white-ball cricket in July.

Pakistan were then due to play three Tests against England in August.

The reported plan to start the series against the West Indies on July 8 would allow players to take part in a handful of warm-up matches assuming the current suspension is lifted at the start of July.

The series against Pakistan could then begin a few days later than planned on August 5, with the three ODIs and three T20 matches with Australia moved to September.