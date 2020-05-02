AAP Other sport

Khawaja shocked by CA cash-flow crisis

By AAP Newswire

Usman Khawaja. - AAP

1 of 1

Usman Khawaja has expressed disappointment at Cricket Australia's financial "mismanagement", admitting he was shocked to learn of its cash-flow woes.

Khawaja is determined to return to Australia's Test XI, suggesting he has the flexibility to bat anywhere in the top six and is better placed to bounce back from this week's contract snub compared to the corresponding setback in 2014.

The veteran's omission provided the biggest talking point from CA's contract list for 2020-21, surprising former captains Michael Clarke and Allan Border, but the foreshadowing was there given he hadn't played for Australia since being dropped in last year's Ashes.

The same can't be said of CA's financial crisis, which prompted chief executive Kevin Roberts to stand down the vast majority of staff for the rest of the financial year.

CA remain locked in talks with state associations and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) regarding cuts, with the COVID-19 pandemic casting doubt on this summer and a Test series against India believed to be worth $300 million in broadcast revenue.

"I was very shocked. Because I knew our projections for revenue were still very high and I think they still are, depending on what happens with the Indian series," Khawaja told Fox Sports.

"It's a bit confusing. I don't have all the financial information in front of me, but it seems like it's more of a cash-flow problem at the moment.

"There's obviously a little bit of mismanagement there somewhere, with the portfolio and putting a lot of money into the share market.

"To me that's Business 101. To make sure you have enough cash reserves if crap hits the fan.

"So I'm a little bit disappointed on that front ... but what's been done is done now, so it's just our responsibility as CA and ACA to work through this."

ACA emailed players on Thursday, explaining it is seeking further financial information.

Khawaja reiterated the view of several teammates, noting players were ready to take a haircut as per the revenue-share model.

"I feel more for the staff that have been stood down on 20 per cent. A lot of them are good mates of mine," the candid 33-year-old said.

Khawaja insisted he still has plenty to offer at the highest level, arguing "age is just a number and if you're performing, you're performing; it's not like I'm 37 or 38 and coming into right at the end of my career".

Khawaja added he has squashed concerns about his fitness, being "lazy" and an alleged weakness against spin bowling.

"Without sounding arrogant, I still feel like I'm one of the top six batsmen in the country," Khawaja said.

"My playing against spin has been right up there as some of the best in the county. Bar maybe Steve Smith, who is an absolute genius.

"But the most important thing is to score runs."

Latest articles

Water

Shepparton council votes on official basin plan stance

Despite being a long-time member of two Murray-Darling Basin lobby groups, Greater Shepparton City Council only voted on an official stance towards the controversial Murray-Darling Basin Plan at last month’s council meeting. The councillors voted...

Rodney Woods
Water

Have your say on water trading for sake of Goulburn River’s future, GVEG says

DELWP’s review into the Goulburn to Murray water trade rule is the last chance for people to have their say on summer flow volume limits and influence changes capable of protecting the Goulburn River, according to Goulburn Valley Environment Group...

Rodney Woods
Water

Acknowledging need for greater transparency and water literacy welcomed

The ability of Murray-Darling Basin Water Resources Interim Inspector-General Mick Keelty to acknowledge a need for greater transparency and to improve water literacy has been welcomed by many in the industry. VFF Water Council chair Richard...

Country News

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Khawaja could return as Test opener: Hohns

Cricket Australia has dumped Usman Khawaja from its 20-strong men’s national contract list, but selectors say the veteran could yet return as an opener.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Uncertainty hangs over English season

Uncertainty hangs over the prospect of an English summer of cricket with The Hundred competition postponed until 2021.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Aust T20 World Cup squad almost finalised

Chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns says Australia’s Twenty20 World Cup squad could almost be named this week if needed, such is the settled nature of the XI.

AAP Newswire