Veteran Taylor wins NZ cricket honour

Ross Taylor has been crowned New Zealand cricketer of the year for the third time after notching a number of notable milestones for his country.

The veteran batsman praised his late mentor Martin Crowe after being honoured with the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal, joining Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson as a three-time winner.

Taylor, 36, scored 1389 runs across all formats during the adjudged period, playing in 31 of New Zealand's 32 games, including the 2019 World Cup final.

In the process, he passed Stephen Fleming as the country's leading Test run-scorer and became the first cricketer to play 100 international games in each of the three formats.

In an online ceremony, Taylor reflected on the influence of Kiwi great Crowe who was instrumental in developing the right hander's technique and mental strength.

"Marty was able to pass on a lot of his experience and wisdom which has played a massive part in my career," Taylor said.

"It was always something that he always pushed me to do (break records). I think he would probably be surprised at how well I have done."

Taylor nominated two lost matches as the highlight of his year - the World Cup final at Lord's and New Zealand's first Boxing Day Test appearance in Melbourne for 32 years.

Taylor was also named Twenty20 player of the year while other awards went to Tim Southee (Test player) and Williamson (ODI player).

Women's awards were won by Suzie Bates(ODI) and Sophie Devine (T20).