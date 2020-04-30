Sutherland gets women’s CA contract

Teenage star Annabel Sutherland is one of three new faces on Cricket Australia's list of contracted women's players.

Sutherland and 21-year-old quick Tayla Vlaeminck were both named in the 15-woman squad, alongside South Australian Tahlia McGrath.

Opening bat Nicole Bolton and middle-order player Elyse Villani have dropped off ahead of this summer's scheduled one-day World Cup.

Sutherland had been upgraded to a contract during the summer after making her debut before the Twenty20 World Cup, but this selection marks her first in the initial squad.

The young sensation, who is the daughter of former CA chief James Sutherland and sister of Victorian all-rounder Will Sutherland, made her debut for the Melbourne Renegades as a 15-year-old.

Meanwhile McGrath's call up is notable given she hasn't represented Australia since the 2016-17 Ashes.

"With Tayla and Ellyse Perry coming back from long-term injuries, Tahlia will add extra depth to our all-rounders, especially with her bowling," chief selector Shaun Flegler said.

"We saw that depth come into play during the recent World Cup and we know that will be important with another World Cup scheduled this summer."

Bolton last played for Australia in the 50-over component of the Ashes last year, and was the leading run-scorer in the domestic one-day competition last summer.

But Australia have shown a willingness to forge ahead with Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy as their openers in the one-day format.

Cricket Australia 2020-21 contract list: Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.