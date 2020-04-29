Empty BBL stadiums no worry for Short

Big Bash blaster D'Arcy Short would welcome the inclusion of national stars in the competition and has no issue with playing at empty grounds if need be.

Short, who was on Wednesday named the Hobart Hurricanes player of the tournament, played in what turned out to be Australia's final ODI of the summer against New Zealand at a vacant SCG before COVID-19 restrictions put an abrupt end to the series.

"It was quite eerie and felt like a practice match. (But) if that's something we need to get our heads around, then we'll do it," he said.

"We're still going to have people watching on TV and we're still going to give 110 per cent whether there are crowds or no crowds."

The 10th edition of the Big Bash, which has yet to set its dates amidst the current uncertainty, looms as crucial for Cricket Australia, with global virus restrictions casting a big shadow on the resumption of international fixtures.

The inclusion of national players in the BBL would be a shot in the arm amid concerns about ratings and crowds last season.

"It would be great. The Big Bash would thrive with having all the Aussie players back," Short said.

On the eve of the announcement of international contracts for 2020-21, Short believes players should cop a pay cut on the chin.

Cricket Australia has stood down the majority of its staff for the rest of the financial year because of the pandemic.

"I think the circumstances we're in, its something we've never prepared for," Short said.

"We're all willing to take a pay cut I guess and go with the flow. We can't really foresee what will happen the rest of the year."

Despite missing the middle third of last summer's Big Bash, Short was the Hurricanes' highest run scorer with 357 and also took a career-best 5-21.