AAP Other sport

Big Bash boss mulls split-innings concept

By AAP Newswire

Cricket Australia's Big Bash Leagues chief Alistair Dobson - AAP

1 of 1

Big Bash League boss Alistair Dobson has declared nothing is off the table, including the prospect of splitting games into four innings, as the Twenty20 competition mulls changes for a pivotal season.

The 10th edition of the BBL already loomed as a key milestone for Cricket Australia, but it could take on even greater importance this summer given COVID-19 has cast down on international fixtures.

The league went from strength to strength until CA expanded the length of its season in 2018 as part of a $1.2 billion broadcast deal, squeezing in an additional 16 games.

David Barham, the television-sports guru who took the BBL to great heights while at Channel 10, has submitted an independent report to CA that proposes various remedies to recent woes.

Some are obvious, such as increasing the availability of Australia's best players plus ending with an Australia Day final so the competition wraps up in school holidays.

The most left-field idea in the review, commissioned by CA amid concerns about ratings and crowds, is introducing four-innings contests in an attempt to manufacture closer games that could keep fans tuned in throughout broadcasts.

"It's an interesting idea," Dobson told SEN.

"Being innovative and creative is in the BBL's DNA and right now, more than ever, it's going to be important that we're open to all range of suggestions.

"We'd look to test that in some way and have a look at it, but we're not going to rule anything in or out.

"It comes back to the question around close run chases and exciting finishes and if there are ways you can adjust the game to create that uncertainty of outcome ... two run chases within a game or different allocation of points within a game, they're all interesting ways."

There is somewhat of a precedent.

In 2010, CA tweaked its domestic one-day competition to have split innings despite 78 per cent of players rejecting the idea in an Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) survey.

That innovation was scrapped after a single season.

CA is keen to do everything it can to present a BBL that pleases broadcasters amid growing expectations that Foxtel and Channel Seven may attempt to renegotiate rights payments because of their own financial woes.

Dobson admitted "conversation around innovation and creativity is being largely led by them (broadcasters)" and also noted that finding a window for Australian superstars to play as much BBL as possible remains a scheduling priority.

Latest articles

News

Adopted greyhound Chillby turns morning roll call into a must-watch

Morning roll call has become a highlight for Shepparton East Primary School students thanks to adorable adopted greyhound Chillby. Teacher Ash Williamson, accompanied by his furry, four-legged pal, has been sending filmed “morning messages” to his...

Charmayne Allison
News

Isolation turns thumbs green

Sue Handley is a passionate gardener and has always considered getting out in the garden good therapy. Now the Mooroopna Hardware employee is run off her feet by customers turning to gardening during social isolation. Ms Handley said she was...

Jessica Ball
News

Shepparton’s history revealed in interactive online presentations

Shepparton’s history enthusiasts can discover more about the origins of the region, through new online and interactive video presentations hosted by local history experts. Lost Shepparton Facebook page founder and photo historian Geoff Allemand has...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Woakes open to quarantine for a restart

england’s Chris Woakes says cricketers would agree to be quarantined together in one location if it means they will be allowed to play matches.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Root admits he looks like Ellen DeGeneres

England cricket captain Joe Root says he’s been called Ellen DeGeneres a number of times during his career and admits “there’s a likeness there.“

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Anderson, Broad eye one more Ashes in Aust

James Anderson and Stuart Broad are eager to keep their place in the England squad long enough to try and win the Ashes back in Australia.

AAP Newswire