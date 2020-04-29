AAP Other sport

IPL more likely than T20 WC in Oct: Lynn

By AAP Newswire

Chris Lynn - AAP

Chris Lynn is praying the Twenty20 World Cup starts in October as planned, but the Brisbane Heat skipper can't see it happening given the "logistical nightmare" confronting Cricket Australia.

The COVID-19 pandemic has cast doubt on the World Cup, a 16-team event that was slated to run from October 18 until November 15 in Australia.

India, desperate to host some form of Indian Premier League season in 2020 after indefinitely postponing its own T20 money-spinner, is eyeing that window with interest.

Lynn tipped cricket administrators may opt for a "contest like the IPL to start around that October time (rather than the World Cup), seeing as though less players have to travel".

Legend Allan Border argued earlier this month it would defy belief for a World Cup to be held without fans in attendance, while Glenn Maxwell expressed similar sentiments.

The likely absence of supporters is a cosmetic concern for World Cup organisers relative to some of the issues created by the health crisis, such as how it prompted Australia to essentially close its borders.

The federal government is open to the idea of granting travel exemptions for 15 squads, including players and support staff, but guarantees will be understandably hard to secure.

Especially before August, at which point the International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to have made a call on whether to postpone or cancel the T20 World Cup.

"It's all speculation at the moment," Lynn told Fox Sports.

"We're praying for it to go ahead, but ... having a number of teams come from all over the world is probably going to be a logistical nightmare.

"Hotels, travel, keeping the teams in the hotels for a number of weeks before the tournament - it's just going to be tough work."

India is due to host another T20 World Cup in 2021, further complicating the matter.

Lynn was bought for approximately $408,000 by Mumbai Indians in last year's IPL auction, while the big-hitting batsman concedes he is a "long way down the pecking order" in selectors' thoughts regarding the World Cup.

"I'm still hopeful the IPL will still go ahead. If there's one country and one organisation that can make it happen, it's India and the BCCI," he said.

