AAP Other sport

Pakistan’s Akmal banned for three years

By AAP Newswire

Akmal - AAP

1 of 1

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has been banned from all cricket for three years after a disciplinary panel on Monday found him guilty of breaking his country's anti-corruption codes.

Akmal, a 29-year-old right-hander who has played in 200 internationals across three formats of the game since 2009, was charged last month with two unrelated breaches of the Pakistan Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Code.

The clause under which Akmal was found guilty relates to a failure to inform authorities about approaches to engage in corrupt practices, including match-fixing or spot-fixing.

"He cannot play cricket at any level now. The detailed verdict will be issued by the panel later," a PCB spokesman said.

Latest articles

News

Green light for new Euroa district phone towers

Creightons Creek south of Euroa is one of 13 regional Victorian communities set to receive a new mobile phone tower under the Federal Government’s Mobile Blackspot Program. State Member for Euroa Steph Ryan said the 2014 bushfires in the Creightons...

John Lewis
News

Shepparton man accused of drug trafficking denied bail

A Shepparton man, facing a potential charge of trafficking a commercial quantity of drugs, has been denied bail after a magistrate deemed him an “unacceptable risk” of reoffending. Thomas Briggs, 36, was refused bail by magistrate David Faram in...

Liz Mellino
Community

Open for Business

Support your local business

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Uncertainty clouds T20 Cup, players’ pay

Cricket Australia boss Kevin Roberts says talks with the players’ union are ongoing but he won’t push for cuts beyond what has happened at the governing body.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Anderson, Broad eye one more Ashes in Aust

James Anderson and Stuart Broad are eager to keep their place in the England squad long enough to try and win the Ashes back in Australia.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Umpire Gould shocked by sandpaper bans

Former Test umpire Phil Gould admits he was stunned by length of the bans handed to Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

AAP Newswire