Aust cricket star saddened by stand downs

Opener Beth Mooney was saddened to see Australia's support staff stood down, suggesting their importance to the recent Twenty20 World Cup triumph goes far beyond a job title.

Cricket Australia has stood down the vast majority of its staff for the rest of the financial year, including those employed under the high-performance umbrella that look after national teams.

Adam Gilchrist and others have expressed concerns the COVID-19 financial crisis could have a lasting effect on support-staff numbers whenever the sport does resume.

Mooney, the leading run-scorer during Australia's World Cup campaign that culminated with a memorable victory in front of 86,174 fans at the MCG, hopes that isn't the case.

"It is really sad," Mooney told reporters on a video conference.

"They're our people, we spend most of the year travelling with them.

"They're not just people who do their job and help us do our job. They're confidants and supporters and genuine friends."

Mooney, who is among the Australian players keenly waiting for an update regarding their contract in England's new competition The Hundred, suggested coming weeks would show the value of her team's support staff.

"The impact they have as people on the program, making sure we can be the best team in the world," Mooney said.

Mooney is holding out hope The Hundred will take place this year, but admitted "it's probably not looking likely".

The Brisbane Heat star is weighing up several offers from rival clubs in the women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and hopes to make a decision in coming weeks.

The 26-year-old is upbeat some form of WBBL competition will be possible this summer, even if it means international players aren't able to take part.

"It would be disappointing if that didn't go ahead," Mooney said.

"Worst-case scenario, we might have to keep it as a domestic tournament for this year.

"But I think that would provide good opportunity for young players and really show the depth we have in Australian cricket.

"(If) we don't get to play a few games of cricket here and there, I think we have to look at the bigger picture and realise there's more important things in life."

