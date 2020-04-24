AAP Other sport

County contract on hold: Peter Handscomb

By AAP Newswire

Victoria captain Peter Handscomb - AAP

1 of 1

Peter Handscomb remains in regular touch with Middlesex and county teammates, with the start of his two-season stint in London not exactly going to plan.

Handscomb last year signed up to captain the club based at Lord's, having earlier represented Gloucestershire, Yorkshire and Durham on the county circuit.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has halted cricket throughout the world and the prospect of him heading to London at any point this year seems highly unlikely.

Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Glenn Maxwell, James Faulkner and Sean Abbott are among the Australians to have already had their county deals voided because of the health crisis.

Handscomb suggested his own contract was "on hold".

"I've got next year as well, but this year we are just playing it by ear," he told reporters on a video conference.

"A month ago they (England and Wales Cricket Board) said they were going to look to start cricket at the end of May, start of June.

"But given the situation, especially in England, that looks unlikely.

"I've been talking to Middlesex each week and the players to get an understanding of how they're feeling during this time and what they are doing to keep themselves busy, not getting stuck in a rut."

The 28-year-old met some of his Middlesex teammates during the previous home summer, when they were playing grade cricket in Australia.

The most recent of Handscomb's 16 Tests came at the SCG in 2019.

The Victorian was keen to use the English summer as a platform to boost his case for a national recall.

"It's a shame to not be able to go over there and play. Australians love going over to England to play county cricket, because it's a way of developing ourselves, making us better and understanding different conditions," Handscomb said.

"There's obviously a bigger picture at play here.

"The health and safety of the world essentially is much more important, so we'll see how we go."

Latest articles

National

Vic driver in court after police deaths

A driver is set to face a Melbourne court charged with 10 offences after he allegedly fled a freeway crash site where four police officers were killed.

AAP Newswire
National

Call to be made on Tas outbreak measures

Tough coronavirus restrictions in northwest Tasmania may continue beyond Sunday, with the state government set to decide whether to extend them.

AAP Newswire
National

Aust flag on Swiss Alps in message of hope

Australia’s national flag has been projected onto Mount Matterhorn overnight in an illuminated message of hope and solidarity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Lynn OK with pay cut if CA, ACA agree

Brisbane Heat star Chris Lynn finds it absurd Cricket Australia has stood down so many workers on part pay, but is ready to take a pay cut if called upon.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Uncertainty clouds T20 Cup, players’ pay

Cricket Australia boss Kevin Roberts says talks with the players’ union are ongoing but he won’t push for cuts beyond what has happened at the governing body.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Umpire Gould shocked by sandpaper bans

Former Test umpire Phil Gould admits he was stunned by length of the bans handed to Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

AAP Newswire