AAP Other sport

ICC still planning for T20 WC in Australia

By AAP Newswire

Roberts - AAP

1 of 1

The ICC insist planning for this year's men's Twenty20 World Cup and next year's women's 50-over World Cup is going ahead in spite of the coronavirus outbreak.

The ICC hosted a Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) meeting with the CEOs of the 12 full members and three associate representatives to discuss the challenges boards will face in the coming months in their respective countries.

The men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in Australia from October 18 to November 15 while the women's World Cup in 2021 is scheduled for February 6 to March 7 in New Zealand.

"The CEC was updated on the continuing contingency planning for all ICC global events, including the men's T20 World Cup 2020 and the women's World Cup 2021," the ICC said in a statement.

"Planning for both events as currently scheduled is ongoing."

Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts said they were working with the ICC, the government and the local organising committee to understand what it would take to conduct the tournament as scheduled.

"We are also jointly exploring all other options in relation to staging the event and will take the right decisions at the right time," Roberts said.

The CEC also agreed that the Future Tour Programme would need to be reviewed till 2023 after a number of bilateral series were postponed due to the pandemic.

Latest articles

World

UK economy crumbles under virus strain

The UK is experiencing an economic contraction faster and deeper than anything the nation has seen in at least a century.

AAP Newswire
World

Finland PM quarantined as virus precaution

Finland’s government says the possibility of exposure to the coronavirus for Prime Minister Sanna Marin is low, but she is now in isolation.

AAP Newswire
World

Europe to mark ‘quiet, solitary’ Anzac Day

There won’t be dawn services at Gallipoli, Villers-Bretonneux or in London, so Australians in Europe will conduct “a quiet, solitary remembrance”.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Lynn OK with pay cut if CA, ACA agree

Brisbane Heat star Chris Lynn finds it absurd Cricket Australia has stood down so many workers on part pay, but is ready to take a pay cut if called upon.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Uncertainty clouds T20 Cup, players’ pay

Cricket Australia boss Kevin Roberts says talks with the players’ union are ongoing but he won’t push for cuts beyond what has happened at the governing body.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Umpire Gould shocked by sandpaper bans

Former Test umpire Phil Gould admits he was stunned by length of the bans handed to Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

AAP Newswire