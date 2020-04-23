T20 World Cup call may not come until Aug

Uncertainty clouding the Twenty20 World Cup may last until August, with Cricket Australia keen to give the tournament every chance of proceeding as planned.

CA chief executive Kevin Roberts is confronting plenty of COVID-19 challenges, but one of the most imposing and complex looms as staging a World Cup in October-November.

Whereas Roberts' other woes are restricted to Australia, the World Cup will require 16 teams and no shortage of negotiation between CA, the local organising committee, state and federal government plus the International Cricket Council (ICC) and other national boards.

The prospect of the event being delayed until the second half of 2020-21, as flagged by national captain Aaron Finch this week, is one scenario in play.

Roberts hasn't given up hope of it starting on October 18 as planned.

AAP understands Roberts discussed the issue during Thursday's video call with CA staff, which came prior to his ICC conference call with fellow chief executives.

Roberts indicated a likely deadline for a decision regarding the World Cup would be August, adding the caveat it was an estimated timeline and he couldn't answer on behalf of the ICC.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White suggested on Thursday "if decisions are made (about the T20 World Cup) ... it will be in July".

CA staff have largely been stood down for the rest of the financial year, but the World Cup organising committee is notably continuing to work throughout the uncertain chapter after taking a pay cut of 25 per cent.

CA has already got the ball rolling with the federal government in terms of the logistical nightmare that would be bringing 15 squads, including players and support staff, to Australia amid a health crisis that has stopped the vast majority of international travel.

No promises have been made, but the governing body remains optimistic it could be viable.

India's cricket board is eyeing the October-November window with much interest, having postponed the lucrative Indian Premier League because of the coronavirus.

India is also due to host a T20 World Cup in 2021, underlining how hard it will be for Roberts and counterparts to piece the international calendar back together whenever the sport can resume.

"It's great to see the football codes in Australia are looking to get back," Australia batsman Peter Handscomb said on Thursday, when asked about the World Cup.

"If that does go ahead then that can set a real good precedent for sports in Australia ... it's quite a positive step that we are now talking about sport being played again."