CA chief urges players to join virus fight

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts has urged players to "come with" him amid the sport's financial crisis, adding they won't be asked to cut any deeper than him and his organisation.

The vast majority of CA staff have been stood down on 20 per cent pay or the JobKeeper allowance of $1500 per fortnight, whichever is higher, for the rest of the financial year.

Roberts and his executive have taken a 20 per cent cut.

CA's cost-cutting has totalled $20 million, with the belt tightening sparked by uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roberts, CA's chief negotiator during an acrimonious pay dispute with players in 2017, is now locked in talks with state associations and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) regarding the need for such extreme measures and the extent of their respective haircuts.

The ACA argues the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is built on a revenue-share model, so player payments will dip when times are tough through that mechanism.

The players' union has also proposed a percentage-based retainer option for 2020-21.

The clock is ticking for Roberts given the MoU spells out that CA must, by April 30, provide a list of 2020-21 national contracts and revenue estimates.

"We've got work to continue doing with the ACA and the players - and we've got some reasonable benchmarks in place in terms of a 25 per cent cost reduction at Cricket Australia," Roberts told SEN on Wednesday.

"It would not be reasonable for us to say it's a 25 per cent reduction at Cricket Australia and we ask the players to bear a greater burden than that. That won't be happening.

"What I've said to the players is whatever we ask of them, they can be assured that as CEO all I'm asking is they come with me.

"They won't be asked to go any deeper than what I do and what we do as an organisation."

Roberts, who said on Tuesday he has the support of CA's board, dismissed talk of an uprising brewing among unhappy state associations.

"There's a lot of stories of unity behind the scenes," he said.

"The reality is unity doesn't attract eyeballs in the media.

"Harmony doesn't necessarily sell.

"We know how we're working through this with our members and other stakeholders ... you'll never have 100 per cent of people and stakeholders happy at any particular time."

Roberts has reached out to several senior players directly, noting they made it clear they want to share the burden with the broader cricket community.

"I'm really appreciative of the initial response from the players," he said.

ACA chief Alistair Nicholson wrote to players last Friday, asking them to refer any call from CA about player payments to the ACA.