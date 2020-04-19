Lynn OK with pay cut if CA, ACA agree

This year could almost be a financial write-off for Chris Lynn, who plies his trade on the international Twenty20 franchise circuit, but the big-hitting batsman is ready to take a BBL pay cut if called upon.

Cricket Australia has stood down the vast majority of its staff on 20 per cent pay for the rest of the financial year, having forecast a bleak summer in which its revenue is cut in half because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former captains Mark Taylor and Adam Gilchrist have both suggested pay cuts for players are inevitable.

CA chief executive Kevin Roberts has little time to finalise an arrangement with players, who fought hard to maintain a revenue-sharing model during a bitter pay dispute in 2017.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) dictates that CA must, by April 30, provide the players' union with updated revenue estimates and a national contract list for 2020-21.

Lynn admitted he found it "absurd they (CA) have stood down 80 per cent of the workers" given the 2019-20 season was hardly affected.

But the 30-year-old, who signed a lucrative five-year deal with Brisbane Heat in 2017 that made him the BBL's highest paid star at the time, suggested he is "OK with" a pay cut if that is agreed upon between CA and the players' union.

"I'm very grateful I get to play cricket for a living," Lynn told ABC Grandstand.

"Whatever they have to do, by all means they've got to do it.

"Obviously we've got a players' association that stands up for the players' side of things. Shane Watson is the president of that ... no doubt every player around Australia has his support and vice versa."

The coronavirus prompted Lynn to head back to Brisbane in March soon after smashing a century in the Pakistan Super League.

The health crisis has now cast doubt over his participation in this year's Indian Premier League and the Caribbean Premier League, but also England's new competition The Hundred.

"A bit frustrating, but it is what it is," Lynn said.

"There's so many worse off at the moment.

"Hopefully the Australian summer isn't affected. That's the priority for all of us."