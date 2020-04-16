AAP Other sport

Sri Lanka offers to host suspended IPL

By AAP Newswire

IPL - AAP

1 of 1

This year's Indian Premier League (IPL) was officially postponed until further notice because of the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday but the Indian cricket board believes it can find a "safe" window later for the lucrative Twenty20 tournament.

The eight-team league, originally scheduled from March 29, was initially suspended until Wednesday even as India entered a three-week lockdown last month.

With the lockdown being extended until May 3 and travel and other restrictions in place, a second postponement was inevitable.

With health concerns and lockdown measures in mind, the IPL Governing Council decided to suspend the 2020 season until further notice, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

"The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority..." Shah said.

"...the BCCI along with the franchise owners, broadcaster, sponsors and all the stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so."

The confirmation came a day after key franchise officials told Reuters that the eight-team league had been indefinitely postponed.

"BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders..." Shah added.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in India has jumped to 12,380, including 414 deaths, as of Thursday.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has offered to host the tournament.

"It looks like Sri Lanka will be clear of the coronavirus before India," SLC president Shammi Silva told Reuters in Colombo.

"If so, we can host the tournament here. We will be writing to the Indian cricket board soon," he added.

Indian media speculated on a possible window for the IPL in September-October, before this year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

The uncertainty is a big setback, particularly for the 62 cricketers bought for a collective $US18.34 million ($A29m) at the players' auction in December.

Australian Pat Cummins became the IPL's most expensive overseas buy ever when the Kolkata Knight Riders paid a staggering $US2.18 million ($A3.45m) for the fast bowler in the auction in Kolkata.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Dual Everest winner Redzel retired

Star sprinter Redzel has been retired with his last race yielding a third in the Group One TJ Smith Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Rubisaki poised to cap season at Randwick

Three-year-old filly Rubisaki is on target to chase her sixth straight win this season in the Group Three JHB Carr Stakes at Randwick.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Packer Plate start looms for Get The Idea

Lightly raced Get The Idea is set to run in the Group Three Frank Packer Plate after missing a planned start in the Australian Derby two weeks earlier.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Kohli would be king without a crowd: Lyon

Nathan Lyon says the potential absence of spectators won’t affect India skipper Virat Kohli, who tends to feed off the energy of chaotic crowds, this summer.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

How Broad tamed Warner during last Ashes

England quick bowler Chris Broad has revealed he dominated David Warner in the last Ashes series by not always aiming to hit the Australian opener’s stumps.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Giles open to mixing Tests with ODIs

English cricket boss Ashley Giles is open to fielding different Test and ODI teams on consecutive days as part of a tighter home season due to the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire