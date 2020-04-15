AAP Other sport

Lyon keen to return to Hampshire next year

Nathan Lyon hopes to return to England and play with Hampshire in the coming years, suggesting a county stint could help take his game to another level.

Lyon and fellow Test squad member Michael Neser have recently had their county contracts cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has postponed the start of its domestic season until at least May 28, with the prospect of further delays looming large.

Lyon admits he is disappointed to miss out on a chance to spend the Australian winter honing his craft with the same team that Shane Warne captained during the final stages of his first-class career.

"Fingers crossed down the track I'll be able to forge a great relationship with the club. They've been brilliant in this situation," the offspinner told reporters.

"Obviously throughout our (2019) Ashes build up we spent a lot of time there, which was absolutely brilliant.

"There are a lot of goals to go back there.

"They've got some unbelievable facilities there to train with and I feel my game could go to a couple of new levels if I was able to spend some time over there during the county season."

Barring selection in Australia's limited-overs squad, Lyon would have been free to play the majority of Hampshire's season.

Australia's only Test tour this year was slated to be in June against Bangladesh, but it has been postponed indefinitely because of the health crisis.

"It's disappointing to not be heading over to Bangladesh ... that was going to be a massive challenge," Lyon said.

"But understandable."

Lyon and Glamorgan's Marnus Labuschagne headline the list of Australians who signed up for the 2020 county season.

The Indian Premier League, which had already been pushed back to April 15, also remains in limbo because of the coronavirus.

