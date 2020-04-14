AAP Other sport

De Villiers may pull pin if T20 postponed

By AAP Newswire

AB de Villiers - AAP

1 of 1

South African batsman AB de Villiers has said that if the Twenty20 World Cup scheduled for October in Australia was postponed to next year then that could end his hopes of returning to the national side.

De Villiers, regarded as one of the best limited overs batsmen in the world, hopes to make a comeback for South Africa at the global event, having retired from all forms of international cricket in May 2018.

There is no suggestion at this stage that the T20 World Cup will be postponed, but the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down global sport has placed the event under threat.

"If the tournament is postponed to next year, a whole lot of things will change," De Villiers, 36, told South Africa's Rapport newspaper.

"At the moment I feel available but, at the same time, I don't know how my body will feel then and if I will be fit.

"If I am 100 per cent as good as I want to be, then I will be available. But if I am not, I won't open myself up to that because I am not the type of person who does things at 80 per cent."

De Villiers indicated that, should South Africa's tours go ahead, he would be available for a limited overs series in Sri Lanka in June, and the visit to West Indies in August, which will include five T20 matches.

"I'll have to do the trials and show (coach Mark) Boucher I'm still good enough. They should choose me because I'm really better than the guy next to me.

"I've never been the type of person who felt I should get just what I wanted. I can't walk into the team. Like every other player, I have to work for my place and deserve it."

The T20 World Cup is due to be played across Australia from October 18 to November 1.

Latest articles

Opinion

Don’t break the shackles, stay home

It is two weeks into April and Greater Shepparton has recorded only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in that time. According to the federal Department of Health, the number of new cases across the country is decreasing on most days. Although it is...

James Bennett
Opinion

I was educated at home - and I turned out okay

I have a secret. A dark secret that, for some, conjures up stereotypes of socks-and-sandals, violin lessons and disturbingly long hair. That’s right, I was home-schooled. From Prep to Year 12, to be precise. Twelve long years where I didn’t once...

Charmayne Allison
Opinion

A good book is a gift you can open again and again

It’s a memoir by American essayist and critic Vivian Gornick called Unfinished Business: Notes of a Chronic Re-Reader

Sandy Lloyd

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Kohli would be king without a crowd: Lyon

Nathan Lyon says the potential absence of spectators won’t affect India skipper Virat Kohli, who tends to feed off the energy of chaotic crowds, this summer.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Stokes named Wisden cricketer of the year

England allrounder Ben Stokes has been named as Wisden’s leading cricketer in the world, ending the three-year reign of India’s captain Virat Kohli.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Fan-free World Cup beyond belief: Border

Allan Border believes the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia will be postponed if fans aren’t allowed to attend matches because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire