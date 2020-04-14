AAP Other sport

Fan-free World Cup beyond belief: Border

By AAP Newswire

Allan Border - AAP

1 of 1

Allan Border can't envisage Australia hosting a Twenty20 World Cup without spectators later this year, declaring it would defy belief.

The T20 World Cup, which remains the only major men's cricket tournament which Australia are yet to win, is scheduled to run from October 18 until November 15.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has cast doubt on the 16-team event and prompted organisers to investigate a range of contingency plans.

International travel restrictions and quarantine periods will represent an almighty challenge if they remain in place come October, as is widely expected.

The likely absence of crowds is another stumbling block.

"I just can't imagine playing at empty stadiums ... it defies belief," former Australian captain Border told Fox Sports News.

"Having teams, support staff and everyone else associated with the game wandering around the country, playing games of cricket, but you can't let people into the grounds. I just can't see it happening.

"It's either you play it and everyone just gets on with the job and we're past this pandemic.

"Or it just has to be cancelled and you try to fit it in somewhere else."

Glenn Maxwell expressed somewhat similar sentiments at the weekend.

"If you look at the way it's going to be set out, it's going to be hard for us to have crowds there," Maxwell told ABC Grandstand.

"It's going to be hard for us to justify having a World Cup when we can't get people into the grounds. So I can't see it happening in the near future.

"I can't see the T20 World Cup surviving without any people there."

Border added a fan-free tournament would "just be about the television-rights revenue".

"Which all sports need. Let's face facts ... as soon as we roll into the cricket season and no cricket is being played, everyone starts hurting in our games as well," he said.

Cricket Australia has started cost-cutting measures and is bracing for a significant financial blow because of the health crisis.

Latest articles

Opinion

Don’t break the shackles, stay home

It is two weeks into April and Greater Shepparton has recorded only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in that time. According to the federal Department of Health, the number of new cases across the country is decreasing on most days. Although it is...

James Bennett
Opinion

I was educated at home - and I turned out okay

I have a secret. A dark secret that, for some, conjures up stereotypes of socks-and-sandals, violin lessons and disturbingly long hair. That’s right, I was home-schooled. From Prep to Year 12, to be precise. Twelve long years where I didn’t once...

Charmayne Allison
Opinion

A good book is a gift you can open again and again

It’s a memoir by American essayist and critic Vivian Gornick called Unfinished Business: Notes of a Chronic Re-Reader

Sandy Lloyd

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Kohli would be king without a crowd: Lyon

Nathan Lyon says the potential absence of spectators won’t affect India skipper Virat Kohli, who tends to feed off the energy of chaotic crowds, this summer.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Stokes named Wisden cricketer of the year

England allrounder Ben Stokes has been named as Wisden’s leading cricketer in the world, ending the three-year reign of India’s captain Virat Kohli.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Fan-free World Cup beyond belief: Border

Allan Border believes the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia will be postponed if fans aren’t allowed to attend matches because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire