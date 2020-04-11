AAP Other sport

How Broad tamed Warner during last Ashes

By AAP Newswire

Chris Broad explains dominance over David Warner in last Ashes series - AAP

1 of 1

England quick Stuart Broad reckons his total domination of Australia opener David Warner in last year's Ashes series was down to his strategy of denying the batsman any width to play his fierce cut shots and square drives.

Broad dismissed Warner seven times in 10 innings as the subdued left-hander finished the drawn series with only 95 runs.

"He is such a dangerous player and one of the best third-innings opening batsmen in the world," Broad said in a Sky Cricket podcast.

"Having played against him a lot over the last eight or nine years, I found that, as I am a taller bowler, when he sat back in the crease he was cutting and square driving me a lot to the boundary.

"I decided I was just going to try and hit his stumps every ball. I was not going to try and swing it away from it as I felt that gave him width, I was just going to scramble the seam."

Broad said he kept attacking the stumps and did not mind the occasional straight drives.

"Once I got him at Lord's, the third time in a row, I just got that feeling like I was getting a bit of a competitive edge over him," said Broad, who has 485 wickets from 138 Tests.

The lanky right-arm bowler has forged a formidable new-ball partnership with Jimmy Anderson, Test cricket's most prolific seam bowler, and he attributed their success to their complementary approaches.

"I love the competitive side of cricket, the moment of winning, working a batsman out, getting a wicket, but he just loves any sort of bowling and is at his happiest just trucking in," Broad added.

Latest articles

News

Talisman Menswear creates line of face masks to keep Shepparton safe

As a chronic asthmatic, Talisman Menswear’s Paul Jerome is more aware than most of the dangers of coronavirus. Which is why he has developed a range of funky new face masks to keep the Shepparton community safe. After launching the new product...

Charmayne Allison
News

No new COVID-19 cases in Greater Shepparton

There were no new reported cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton, or in surrounding council areas today. Moira Shire reported its eleventh case yesterday, while Greater Shepparton and Mitchell Shire each remained on nine. Benalla Rural City has...

Madi Chwasta
News

VIDEO: Shepparton News Home Time Fun Time

Introducing Shepparton News’ Hometime Fun Times series - a look at the lighter side and how locals are spending their days. From preparations for the Easter Bunny, to deb balls and animals, there’s been no shortage of excitement in the Shepparton...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Spinner O’Keefe’s shock NSW contract loss

Former Test spinner Stephen O’Keefe has retired from first-class cricket after being overlooked for a NSW contract for next season.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Surrey cancel contract of Aussie Neser

Surrey have cancelled a deal that was due to bring Australia international Michael Neser to the Oval for the first few months of the English season.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

No certainty for 2020 IPL and mega auction

The 2020 Indian Premier League remains in doubt because of the global health crisis, while plans for 2021’s lucrative ‘mega auction’ may also be affected.

AAP Newswire