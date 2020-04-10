AAP Other sport

Giles open to mixing Tests with ODIs

By AAP Newswire

Ashley Giles - AAP

1 of 1

ECB director of cricket Ashley Giles says England are prepared to play Tests and ODIs on consecutive days to save time because of the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

England have suspended professional cricket until at least May 28 due to the outbreak and uncertainty also looms over their home series against the West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Ireland.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has said England could field two different teams on the same day at separate venues to maximise the amount of cricket in a truncated summer.

"Technically it's feasible," former spinner Giles told British media. "You could put two different groups together. We haven't really looked at that, like that, yet."

However, Giles thought it more likely that matches could take place on consecutive days.

"We've certainly looked at playing two formats around the same time," he added.

"You could have a Test match running and play a T20 or an ODI the day before or the day after a Test match.

"But it's also working with the broadcasters on what's best and what they want. That's another important partnership for us.

"They will be suffering at the moment and we are very much all in this together."

Giles hoped at least some cricket would be played this summer though he conceded hosting the West Indies for a three-Test series in June was looking "less and less likely".

"The deadline of 28 May still stands but ... it's looking less and less likely that we're going to be out there in June," he said.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Trump will ‘look’ at Tiger King pardon

US President Donald Trump has been asked if he would consider pardoning Tiger King star Joe Exotic, who is currently serving a 22-year sentence.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Study says fast-fashion practices must end

Academics from around the world, including Australia, say the fast-fashion industry must adapt to new practices, while consumers must be prepared to pay more.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

UK Bond girl Honor Blackman dies aged 94

Actress Honor Blackman has died, aged 94, according to an announcement from her family.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Spinner O’Keefe’s shock NSW contract loss

Former Test spinner Stephen O’Keefe has retired from first-class cricket after being overlooked for a NSW contract for next season.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Surrey cancel contract of Aussie Neser

Surrey have cancelled a deal that was due to bring Australia international Michael Neser to the Oval for the first few months of the English season.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

No certainty for 2020 IPL and mega auction

The 2020 Indian Premier League remains in doubt because of the global health crisis, while plans for 2021’s lucrative ‘mega auction’ may also be affected.

AAP Newswire